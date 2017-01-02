Michael Vick made an appearance at the Georgia Dome yesterday and he was welcomed with cheers by fans. Plus, the 49ers awarded Colin Kaepernick their highest honor. Deets inside…

Yesterday, Michael Vick, former Falcons quarterback, returned to the Georgia Dome to bid farewell during the Falcons final regular season game. The Georgia Dome is being demolished and will be replaced with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium being built next door.

During halftime, the former standout QB joined several Falcon alum joined Roddy White as Falcon fans honored the past inside the Georgia Dome. Despite the controversy that still continues to follow him in the media, Vick was welcomed with a standing ovation and cheers from fans all throughout the Dome.

As you all know, many fans turned their back on Vick after he was convicted and thrown in jail for dog fighting.

Before the game, he told the media,

“I think it’s so important in your life — you have to forgive. I’m just thankful for the people, a lot of people, here in this organization and in this city. I come and go all the time through the Atlanta airport. A lot of people have …read more

