Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari are spending a lot of time together.

So much so that the internet is speculating whether the pair could really be an item.

Ever since September, we’ve been wondering why they don’t just announce they’re a thing.

We know what you’re thinking: Britney’s dance moves across the table in the Slumber Party music video are probably what reeled him in.

Yeah, we all know just how energetic Spears can be with her dancing, so there’s that.

With neither of the pair confirming they are together, we need to do with the evidence the pair have spoon fed us on social media.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sam shared a picture of himself and Britney on Christmas day and they looked rather cute with each other.

Unfortunately, it seemed like Britney was not quite ready to let the masses know about her relationship and Sam later deleted the image.

Rather than deleting it, he could have wrote something about him not being in a relationship with singer, or something.

Previous Post Dave East Makes Acting Debut on BET’s ‘Being Mary Jane’ Next Post