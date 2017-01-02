On Saturday night, millions of MMA fans watched Ronda Rousey get brutally pummeled by defending women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Nunes beat Rousey in just 48 seconds, pounding the sport’s best-known fighter so badly that officials stopped the fight out of fear for Rousey’s safety.

Though some predicted an upset victory from Nunes, no one guessed that the 28-year-old Brazilian would defeat Rousey so severely and in such a short period of time.

The loss comes on the heels of Rousey’s defeat by Holly Holm, which prompted her to take a year off in order to train for what was supposed to be a triumphant return to the octagon.

Following that upset, Rousey revealed that she contemplated suicide and questioned if she would ever return to the sport that made her famous.

So it stands to reason that many are openly wondering if Rousey will call it quits after being so thoroughly defeated by Nunes.

Rousey has yet to comment on the future of her career, but given the abundance of speculation that she’s planning to retire, her silence speaks volumes.

