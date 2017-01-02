LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino actually managed to make it down the aisle in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The nuptials took place on New Year’s Eve.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you’re probably sitting there wondering what the hell LuAnn was thinking by going ahead with the wedding.

If you recall, Tom was the man who seemed to be getting a little too close to some of LuAnn’s co-stars on the Bravo reality series.

It resulted in Bethenny Frankel lifting the lid on all of the bad things to LuAnn.

Unfortunately, LuAnn chose to jump to Tom’s defense and it kind of set the tone for some boring episodes of the series.

LuAnn did not seem to give a damn that the man she was about to spend her life with was stepping out on her.

It's hard to imagine there being a happy ending if Tom was looking at other women this early into the relationship.

