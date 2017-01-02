Well, it’s a new year, and if you’re Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, that it’s a brand new opportunity to repeat the exact same mistakes you made in 2016!

As you may recall, ChyRo ended the year with a bang when Blac left Rob and took the couple’s one-month old baby, Dream, just one week before Christmas.

Rob and Blac had broken up several times in the past, but this time it seemed as though they were really done for good – until New Year’s Eve, when they were spotted partying together like nothing ever happened:

Yes, in the video above, Rob can be seen sporting his formal black t-shirt and baseball cap as he and Blac ring in 2017 like two people who aren’t constantly on the verge of murdering one another.

Proving once again that they might be the most dramatic couple on reality TV, Rob and Blac reportedly reunited in an LA-area hospital when he was admitted for a diabetes flare-up last week.

Sources say the troubled 29-year-old had been binge-eating and drinking heavily in the wake of his and Blac’s latest breakup, and she rushed to the emergency room when she …read more

