If you were looking for The Bachelor spoilers on ABC’s pre-season special, you were likely disappointed, but the network did succeed in hyping up the new season last night.

Nick Viall is the new bachelor and there’s going to be a whole lot of drama during his season of the ABC hit.

The dude is on to his fourth attempt at finding love on national TV, and not everyone is happy about his presence.

We kicked things off with a montage of the three women from the franchise Nick had fallen for over the years. As you probably know if you watch The Bachelorette online, all of his prior relationships never quite stood the test of time.

Things got pretty tense when the producers thought it was a good idea to send Nick to a booth in which fans lined up to give him a piece of their mind. Nick’s casting was met with a polarizing reception from fans of the show.

Most of the reaction stemmed from the way Nick had acted in previous seasons. There was very little positive reception and that will probably worry the producers of the series. Might this be the year the series …read more

Read more here:: THG