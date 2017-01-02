Looks like congratulations are in order for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J on the birth of their baby girl!

After a tumultuous year, Bonnie Bella was born on December 28, just a few days before 2017, and hopefully a new start for her parents.

The near-constant drama between Joseline and Stevie J pretty much needs no introduction if you watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta online.

Or even if you don’t watch it, in all likelihood.

To sum up: Joseline and Stevie were together for a long time. They were never married, even if they referred to each other as spouses.

Then they broke up this year … after Joseline said she was pregnant and Stevie is a deadbeat child molester who disavowed the baby.

She also said she took a polygraph to prove he watches gay porn. Yeah … things got so bad that Stevie threatened a defamation lawsuit …

… only to make peace with her last month.

In early December, he revealed he is in fact Bella’s father, and was over the moon about it, in an Instagram post that was beyond touching.

And, typically for the couple, short-lived.

Not even 24 hours later, <a target="_blank" …read more

Read more here:: THG