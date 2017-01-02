  • redit
Sister Wives Season 7 Episode 6 Recap: Another Catfishing Scandal?

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 2, 2017
Celebrity News

Kody and Meri

The drama on Sister Wives has always been up there with some of the best on reality television, but Meri Brown’s catfishing scandal was one of the craziest developments on TV last year.

The drama continued on Sister Wives Season 7 Episode 6, with Meri struggling to move on in the aftermath of it, but why did Kody just want to move on from it?

He did not want the perpetrator to get any more ammunition to use against the family.

While that is definitely a good reason, Meri needed some closure and that closure came in the form of causing some more drama.

Meri decided that the best course of action would be to go meet up with a woman named Cheryl, who was targeted by the same person. She kept Kody in the dark about the whole thing until she booked her flight to Atlanta.

As you probably know if you watch Sister Wives online, Kody Brown does not like being blindsided, but there was really not much he could do about this one.

It’s not like Meri was going to get the …read more

