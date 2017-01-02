On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Episode 8, gossip about Kandi and Phaedra’s lunch date quickly spread through the group.

With potentially alarming, shocking results.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online, you’ll see that things started off with a discussion about Cynthia Bailey and boobs.

Specifically, if she needs a new pair.

The doctor confirmed that her current fake boobs were A-O-K though, so that’s good … and more than can be said for a lot of things.

“She better stay nice or she’s gonna reap the wrath of Mama,” Mama Joyce said, referring to Phaedra Parks and her beef with Kandi.

Meanwhile, her daughter Riley revealed that her father, Block Spencer, had called her about going out for a meal and asked Kandi to join.

After some deliberation, she agreed.

While this was going on, Cynthia’s daughter, Noelle, met up with Peter Thomas for some hot yoga and to talk about the couple’s breakup.

“You’re like my second father figure and I thought it was at least worth a phone call,” she said, referring to him not reaching out to her.

“It just kind of hurt. It seems like nobody cares.”

Peter acknowledged his mistake and things seemed to go

