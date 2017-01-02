  • redit
Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve Debacle: S–t Happens (and Producers Sabotaged Me)!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 2, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Mariah Carey is shaking off her failed New Year’s Eve performance, while her team is insinuating that she was set up to fail by producers.

By now, you’ve likely seen or at least heard about the music icon’s disastrous night in Times Square on Saturday night in NYC:

Carey failed to complete her planned performances for Ryan Seacrest’s annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, baffling viewers nationwide.

Her reaction, in her own words:

S–t happens, people!

“Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017,” she added in a brief message to her Twitter fans.

Severe audio issues 86’d the performance, in which she was supposed to sing “Emotion,” “We Belong Together” and “Auld Lang Syne.”

Throughout the live gig, Carey told the crowd she couldn’t hear through her earpiece, telling them she was still “trying to be a good sport.”

Tweet From MC

“We didn’t have a [sound]check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one,” she said, adding that the track was missing “some of the vocals.”

“It is …read more

