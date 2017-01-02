  • redit
Kylie Jenner Bathroom Selfie Closes Out 2016, Begins 2017 in Style

January 2, 2017
Kylie Jenner Car Selfie

Social media maven Kylie Jenner and overall national treasure wasn’t about to sit back and let the New Year come without one final selfie.

One final bathroom selfie, to be more precise.

The 19-year-old, whose star continues to rise despite being a celebrity since birth for the most part, can thank Instagram for that in large part.

Her use of the social media platform to share iconic images of herself in various states of undress has been nothing short of groundbreaking.

You can count on one hand the number of people with more followers than Kylie’s 80-plus million. And this is your explanation of why.

Wearing green velvet bra top and underwear on Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians staple rang in the new year in style.

“Last bathroom selfie of the year,” she wrote in the post, complete with a tongue-out emoji that sums up fans’ reaction to the pic worldwide.

Gaze upon her final photo of 2016 now:

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner brood has taken selfies everywhere, be it in the car, in front of a mirror or in the bathroom.

The latter seems to be a personal favorite. Of hers, and ours.

Don’t expect things to be any different in 2017, either. …read more

