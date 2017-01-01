Lauren Conrad is ringing in the new year with a very exciting announcement:

She’s pregnant with her first child!

The former reality star, who has turned her stint on The Hills into a solid career as an author, fashion designer and all-around lifestyle guru, woke up Sunday morning and relayed the news to her Instagram follows.

She is expecting a baby with husband William Tell.

And in case you don’t believe Conrad for some reason, she included a picture of a sonogram as evidence.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…” she wrote as a caption to the image.

Check it out here:

Conrad and Tell got married in 2014.

She donned a Badgley Mischka couture gown for the special occasion, which took place in California and which included former co-star Lo Bosworth as a bridesmaid.

The two started dating in 2013 and were together for about a year prior to exchanging vows.

In a 2015 blog post, the ex-Hills and Laguna Beach actress was asked how many kids she wants to have with her husband.

“Maybe two,” she wrote. “That way we aren’t outnumbered.”

At only 30 years old, Conrad has plenty of time to reach this goal, of course.

“My favorite …read more

Read more here:: THG