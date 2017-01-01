  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

YBF Celebs Work & PLAY To Ring In 2017! Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Diddy & More Hit The NYE Scene

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 1, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo nye2017.jpg

YBF celebs worked hard and played even harder to ring in 2017. Peep pics of Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Diddy and more living it up for the new year inside…

photo 9ea95719dec.jpg

Nicki Minaj put on quite a show for her fans as she got them ready to bring in 2017 in a major way. The Young Money rapper hit the stage at E11even for a sultry performance.

Jennifer Lopez was originally scheduled to perform, but she cancelled her show for “personal and family time.” But, she did end up hitting the stage after all, rocking out for Carson Daily’s NYE show.

photo nye4.png

photo nye3.png

Per usual, the “Anaconda” raptress showed off her curves in a skintight cutout jumpsuit. She mixed and mingled with her friends and fans throughout the night.

photo nye2.png

Elsewhere in Miami…

photo nye19_1.jpg

Young Money honcho Lil Wayne made his way to LIV At Fontainebleau…with a Styrofoam cup and a brown “cigarette” in tow. Back to his old ways we see.

photo nye20_1.jpg

He was joined on stage by singer Joe Jonas where they performed their joint track “Just …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5098 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *