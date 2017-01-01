YBF celebs worked hard and played even harder to ring in 2017. Peep pics of Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Diddy and more living it up for the new year inside…

Nicki Minaj put on quite a show for her fans as she got them ready to bring in 2017 in a major way. The Young Money rapper hit the stage at E11even for a sultry performance.

Jennifer Lopez was originally scheduled to perform, but she cancelled her show for “personal and family time.” But, she did end up hitting the stage after all, rocking out for Carson Daily’s NYE show.

Per usual, the “Anaconda” raptress showed off her curves in a skintight cutout jumpsuit. She mixed and mingled with her friends and fans throughout the night.

Elsewhere in Miami…

Young Money honcho Lil Wayne made his way to LIV At Fontainebleau…with a Styrofoam cup and a brown “cigarette” in tow. Back to his old ways we see.

He was joined on stage by singer Joe Jonas where they performed their joint track “Just …read more

