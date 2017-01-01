Before 2016 ended, Chris Brown was busy on social media going to war with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche’s stylist. See the receipts and get the latest on the drama brewing between Porsha Williams and her ex-husband Kordell Stewart inside…

So what a new year was right around the corner. Chris Brown’s chill level is still set to zero.

Last night, the R&B crooner went to war with one of his ex-girlfriend Karrueche’s stylists on Instagram. All this week, Breezy has been shooting his shot at Kae desperately trying to get her attention. While he and Kae has yet to reconcile, Breezy did have some words with someone from her camp.

We’re not exactly sure what set the Grammy Award winner off, but he exchanged a war of words with Kae’s people. We hear Bryon put up some laughing emojis under an IG post where Chris is trying to get back with Kae.

Breezy started his rant under wardrobe stylist Bryon Javar’s page. Soon after, a user named @ChinoHillz, a friend of Bryon’s, jumped into the mix where he threatened to hit Breezy in the face with a bottle “like Drake did.” Damn!

That must have set Chris off because he gave the man his whereabouts in …read more

