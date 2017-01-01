  • redit
TRAGIC! Mariah Carey’s 2017 NYE Performance Was An Epic Fail – She Responds, “Sh*t Happens”

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey shocked everyone with her LIVE New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, but not in a good way. It was an epic fail. Peep the clip inside…

Mariah Carey certainly went out of 2016 with a bang.

Last night, the Elusive Chanteuse singer was tapped to perform live on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” before the ball dropped in Times Square. But ish went from bad to worse once her performance started.

The Grammy Award winner kicked off her performance singing “Auld Lang Syne. Then, the music switched up for her to belt out “Emotions,” but that wasn’t the case at all. As the music blared through the speakers, MiMi complained of not being able to hear and tried to explain that the vocal track was missing. Whet? She continued to prance across the stage as her dancers did their routine, but she didn’t sing a note.

It was tragic to watch. Not only that, she was tapped to sing another song after “Emotions.”

Peep the clip below:

Damn Mimi!

The she walked off:

A video posted by David Lopez …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5096 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

