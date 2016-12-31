Just hours before it comes to an end, 2016 has struck again.

We’ve lost yet another beloved celebrity.

According to multiple sources, William Christopher – a veteran actor best known for his iconic role on the smash hit TV show MASH – has passed away at his home in Pasadena.

He was 84 years.

Christopher portrayed Father John Mulcahy on the show, having been part of a legendary ensemble cast that included Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit and Harry Morgan.

As lore has it, Christopher, who played a Catholic priest yet was Methodist in real life, auditioned for the role … but went off script with a rambling, ad-libbed monologue.

Per TMZ, producers absolutely adored the unexpected lines he uttered and hired him on one condition:

That he had to stay on script for the episodes.

Along with his character on MASH (whose series finale remains the most-watched episode of any television show in history) also made appearances on Gomer Pyle, The Andy Griffith Show”and Hogan’s Heroes.

He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1954 and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

A native of Evanston, Illinois, Christopher kicked off his

