LuAnn de Lesseps may be busy getting all glammed up for her New Year’s Eve wedding to Tom D’Agostino Jr., but she’s causing a major meltdown with the network who writes her paychecks!

According to a new report from Page Six, de Lesseps’ Palm Beach, Fla., wedding is rubbing the Real Housewives of New York producers the wrong way, especially after she decided to sell the rights to film her wedding to someone else.

The reality star reportedly decided to sell her big wedding moment to People magazine for nearly $20,000 instead of offering the exclusive rights to Bravo.

Even worse, de Lesseps lied to her team by calling her ceremony a “private event, and so she didn’t want it to be filmed, but then she sold the rights to People,” a source told publication.

“Talk about biting the hand that feeds you,” the insider went on. “The wedding is the biggest storyline of the year for the show, and Bravo is furious. She has said she will provide footage to the show from her private videographer, once her contract with …read more

