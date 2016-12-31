You know how things were looking up for Leah Messer for a while there?

She regained custody of her twin daughters, Aleeah and Aliannah, after losing it to her ex-husband, Corey Simms.

She’s going back to college, she hasn’t been filmed nodding off while holding any babies recently.

Sure, she’s had a few hiccups, but for the most part, we’ve been pretty proud of this 24-year-old single mother of three.

But then we saw this clip, a little sneak peak from Monday night’s season premiere of Teen Mom 2.

And all that pride, all those feelings of “things are looking good!” and “way to go, Leah!” just went right out the window.

In the clip, Leah is getting ready to take the twins to a game of theirs, but she can’t find her car keys. While she leaves to try to find them, the girls get into a fight over a baby doll.

When Leah comes back, the girls try to tell her about what happened, but she’s still trying to find those pesky keys and is simply not interested in what they have to say.

They keep trying to tattle on each other — siblings, right? — and Leah lets out what can only be …read more

