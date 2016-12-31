  • redit
Celebrities Who Died in 2016: Worst. Year. EVER.

Muhammad ali

2016 was maybe the worst year on record for celebrity deaths.

Incredibly, ALL of the following people passed away over these 12 months.

Join us in honoring their lives and sending our condolences to their loved ones…

1. Muhammad Ali

The 3-time heavyweight champion, famous for coining the phrase “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” passed away on June 3rd in Arizona from complications relating to Parkinson’s disease. He was 64.

2. Prince

Prince the legend
Rest in peace, Prince. The iconic singer was found dead at his home at the young age of 57.

3. David Bowie

David bowie
David Bowie was one of the most influential figures in the history of rock and roll. He passed away at the age of 69.

4. Antonin Scalia

Antonin scalia photo
Antonin Scalia, a giant of the U.S. Supreme Court for more than three decades, died of natural causes in February. His loss is a remarkable one for the judicial system – as is its impact on the political system.

5. Carrie Fisher

Carrie fisher rules
Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away after suffering a major heart attack just before Christmas. She was 60.

6. George Michael

George michael concert pic
