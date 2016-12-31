Trey Songz made it to Chicago in time to hit the stage following his arrest in Detroit. Flicks and videos inside….

A small bump in the road and he’s back like nothing ever happened.

Trey Songz hit the stage for the first time since being arrested for allegedly punching a police officer. The R&B crooner rocked the stage at the WGCI Big Jam concert held at the United Center in Chicago. And y’all know he had to strip down for the ladies.

Here’s a clip of him sexing it up for the ladies on stage during his performance:

#SlowMotion #TreySongz Last concert 2016 A video posted by Breana (@brediaz3) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:36pm PST

Trigga spent 12 hours in lock up and was released on $25K bond. He pleaded Not Guilty to one count of Assaulting a Police Officer Causing Injury and one count of Aggravated Assault after he spazzed out on stage and allegedly hit a cop when his mic was turned off during his show in the D.

As he left Detroit Detention Center, fans were lined up outside to snap selfies with

