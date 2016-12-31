Farrah Abraham is just so awful. All the time. Just the worst. The absolute worst.

And yeah, everybody says that all the time about her, but it’s just because it’s so intensely true.

For many people, it could be the truest thing they’ve ever known. The sun rises in the east, sets in the west, and Farrah Abraham is a human pile of garbage and porn and disappointment.

These are irrefutable facts.

But while Farrah is horrible, she’s still human, and the vast majority of humans are capable of being OK sometimes.

They’re at least capable of stirring some sympathy in other, less terrible souls, and believe it or not, that’s what Farrah’s doing in this new video she shared.

In the video, she and Sophia discuss “Daddy Derek,” also known as Derek Underwood: the guy Farrah dated in high school.

He knocked her up, they broke up, then he tragically died in a car accident on December 28th, 2008.

Farrah was still pregnant at the time of his death, so Sophia never got to meet her father. And regardless of what you think about the most heinous Teen Mom of them all, that’s incredibly sad.

Farrah says that she and Sophia have special ways of

