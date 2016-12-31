  • redit
21 Stars Who Nearly Went to the Slammer 2016

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 31, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

Blac chyna trolling

Public intoxication! Drunk driving! Domestic assault!

And more!

The following celebrities were all placed under arrest in 2016. Let’s hope they’ve learned their lessons…

1. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna was arrested at the airport in Austin, Texas after getting drunk and belligerent during a flight. But Rob Kardashian drove out there and came to her rescue.

2. Nick Carter

Nick carter mug shot take 2
Nick Carter allegedly got into a scuffle of some kind inside a Key West drinking establishment.

3. Mos Def

Mos def
Rapper Mos Def was arrested in South Africa after trying to leave the country on a “world passport.”

4. Don McLean

Don mclean mug shot
Don McLean, who wrote and sang the classic 1971 song “American Pie,” was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Not cool.

5. Track Palin

Track palin picture
Also not cool: Track Palin was accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and placed under arrest as a result of the incident.

6. Jax Taylor

Jax taylor arrested
The Vanderpump Rules star was booked in Hawaii on charges of larceny. The guy has issues.

