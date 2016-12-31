Ish got crazy at a Meek Mill concert in Connecticut last night. It’s being reported two people were killed and multiple people injured. Details inside…

Meek Mill’s concert in Connecticut last night resulted in gunfire and chaos.

According to local news station WFSB, two people were killed after shots rang out outside the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, CT. Two other people were shot, but with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say Meek had just wrapped up his set shortly after 11pm EST when gunfire erupted in a parking lot adjacent to the theater as people were leaving the venue.

Huge police presence including Wallingford, Cheshire, Meriden PD at Oakdale Theater after earlier shooting pic.twitter.com/O79OtoobKD — Adam Rivers (@adamrivers) December 31, 2016

Lt. Cheryl Bradley told reporters at a press conference, “It was chaotic, as you can imagine.”

Police believe those involved were in attendance of the concert. The investigation is still ongoing as police are gathering eyewitness accounts of what happened. As of the time of this post, it’s unclear how many shooters were on the scene.

However, Meek Mill was not injured

