  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 491854

2016 Celebrity Breakups: Who Entered Splitsville?

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 31, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

Taylor swift and calvin harris on vacation

Break out the violins, people!

The following famous couples gave their relationships a good run. But they simply could not make them work in the end.

Which split took you by the greatest surprise?

1. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

SO SAD! Sources say the romance between the singer and DJ simply fizzled out and they split up in the spring of 2016.

2. Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin

Kailyn lowry husband
Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin seemed happy together… sometimes. But the Teen Mom confirmed their split on social media in early 2016.

3. Leah Messer and T.R. Dues

Leah dawn calvert picture
Another Teen Mom tragedy. These two were only together for a few months. But it still hurts.

4. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Will kopelman and drew barrymore photo
After four years of marriage and two kids together, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman went their separate ways.

5. Rose McGowan and Davey Detail

Davey detail and rose mcgowan photo
Rose McGowan filed for divorce from Davey Detail. The couple had been married for about two years.

6. Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz

Lea michele red carpet picture
Michele moved on to Paetz a couple years after Cory Monteith passed away. After splitting from him, she …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5101 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *