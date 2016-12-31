Break out the violins, people!
The following famous couples gave their relationships a good run. But they simply could not make them work in the end.
Which split took you by the greatest surprise?
1. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris
SO SAD! Sources say the romance between the singer and DJ simply fizzled out and they split up in the spring of 2016.
2. Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin
Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin seemed happy together… sometimes. But the Teen Mom confirmed their split on social media in early 2016.
3. Leah Messer and T.R. Dues
Another Teen Mom tragedy. These two were only together for a few months. But it still hurts.
4. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman
After four years of marriage and two kids together, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman went their separate ways.
5. Rose McGowan and Davey Detail
Rose McGowan filed for divorce from Davey Detail. The couple had been married for about two years.
6. Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz
Michele moved on to Paetz a couple years after Cory Monteith passed away. After splitting from him, she …read more
