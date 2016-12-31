It wasn’t that long ago that Ronda Rousey was considered the most dominant female MMA fighter in the world.

That time has now decisively passed.

Defending bantam weight champion Amanda Nunes trounced Rousey to the point that the UFC 207 title fight was stopped after just 48 seconds tonight.

Nunes was widely regarded as an underdog, but Rousey never had a chance once she touched gloves with the Brazilian known to fans as the Lioness.

Nunes pummeled Rousey with a barrage of jabs, putting the former champ on a defensive campaign from which she never recovered.

At the 48-second mark of the first round of what was billed as the matchup of the year, the judges took mercy on Rousey and called the fight in favor of her 28-year-old opponent.

A stunned Rousey kept her eyes cast to the ground as the fight was announced in favor of an opponent she had sworn to beat in the few media appearances she made in the past 13 months.

Rousey lost the UFC bantamweight title when she was defeated by Holly Holm in November of 2015.

Shortly thereafter, Holm lost the title to Miesha Tate, who later lost it to Nunes.

