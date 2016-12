“Being Mary Jane” is just days from returning for season 4. We’ve got a sneak peek at the premiere inside….

Mary Jane Paul has moved to NYC and is officially a morning show host. Now that she’s settled that lawsuit with BET , Gabrielle Union is back as the media HBIC who’s killing it with her career but not so lucky in love.

We’ve got the first sneak peek at the premiere where cutie rapper Dave East guest stars as himself. He gives a little performance of his song “KD” from 2015’s Hate Me Now.

Here’s what else to expect from the brand new season: