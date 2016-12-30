“Being Mary Jane” is just days from returning for season 4. We’ve got a sneak peek at the premiere inside….
Here’s what else to expect from the brand new season:
In season four, when Kara (Lisa Vidal) helps her land a gig as correspondent on Great Day USA, a national morning news show in New York City, Mary Jane Paul makes the move to achieve her lifetime career goal of becoming a national lead anchor. At Great Day, Mary Jane meets her idol, veteran lead anchor Ronda Sales (Valarie Pettiford), and realizes that working closely with your heroes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Things are further complicated when …read more
