Celebrities Who Became Parents in 2016: Oh, Babies!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

John legend and chrissy teigen 2016 academy awards

CONGRATULATIONS ALL AROUND!

The following well-known names all became mothers or fathers at some point in 2016. We send them our best wishes!

1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

It was a girl for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the spring of 2016. Hooray!

2. Candice Accola

Candice accola smiles
Candice Accola was given an extra special reason to smile in early 2016: the lovely actress gave birth to a girl!

3. Tyra Banks

Tyra banks image
Thanks to a surrogate, Tyra Banks became a first-time mother in early 2016. We send her and her little boy all of our best wishes.

4. Louis Tomlinson

Louis tomlinson baby photo
AWWW! SO CUTE! Louis Tomlinson gives us our first look here at his son, Freddie. He has his dad’s good looks!

5. Jana Kramer

Jana kramer
Congrats, Jana Kramer! The actress welcomed a daughter named Jolie into the world in January.

6. Heather Morris

Heather morris
Way to go, Heather Morris! The former Glee star welcomed her second son into the world in February.

