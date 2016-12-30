CONGRATULATIONS ALL AROUND! The following well-known names all became mothers or fathers at some point in 2016. We send them our best wishes!

1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend It was a girl for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the spring of 2016. Hooray!

2. Candice Accola Candice Accola was given an extra special reason to smile in early 2016: the lovely actress gave birth to a girl!

3. Tyra Banks Thanks to a surrogate, Tyra Banks became a first-time mother in early 2016. We send her and her little boy all of our best wishes.

4. Louis Tomlinson AWWW! SO CUTE! Louis Tomlinson gives us our first look here at his son, Freddie. He has his dad’s good looks!

5. Jana Kramer Congrats, Jana Kramer! The actress welcomed a daughter named Jolie into the world in January.

6. Heather Morris Way to go, Heather Morris! The former Glee star welcomed her second son into the world in February.

View Slideshow

…read more

Read more here:: THG