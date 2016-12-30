  • redit
Azealia Banks Reveals Bizarre Blood Stained Room Where She Practices Witchcraft + Insta-Thots Apologize For Extorting Nigerian Billionaire

photo azchicken.png

Apparently, Azealia Banks practices witchcraft and reveals her blood stained closet. Go inside to see the bizarre video, plus details on Instagram models extorting a billionaire inside…

Azealia Banks loves attention and she’s certainly getting it with her latest social media antics.

Apparently, the Harlem native practices witchcraft and she shared the aftermath on her SnapChat. She shared a series of videos of a closet covered in what she said was blood and feathers. She said the mess was a result of “three years worth of Brujería” — the Spanish language word for witchcraft.

She continued, “You know I’ve got to scrape all this sh*t up. I got my sandblaster, my goggles, it’s about to go down.”

Peep the bizarre video below:

A video posted by Say Cheese (@saycheesetv) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

Singer Sia, who just filed for divorce from her husband, caught wind of Azealia’s video and decided to call her out tweeting:

photo azchicken2.png

Known to not hold her tongue, Azealia clapped back attacking her skin disease:

photo azchicken3.jpg

Oh Azealia…

In other news…

A few Instagram models were caught doing what many Insta-Thots …read more

