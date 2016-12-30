Apparently, Azealia Banks practices witchcraft and reveals her blood stained closet. Go inside to see the bizarre video, plus details on Instagram models extorting a billionaire inside…

Azealia Banks loves attention and she’s certainly getting it with her latest social media antics.

Apparently, the Harlem native practices witchcraft and she shared the aftermath on her SnapChat. She shared a series of videos of a closet covered in what she said was blood and feathers. She said the mess was a result of “three years worth of Brujería” — the Spanish language word for witchcraft.

She continued, “You know I’ve got to scrape all this sh*t up. I got my sandblaster, my goggles, it’s about to go down.”

Peep the bizarre video below:

Singer Sia, who just filed for divorce from her husband, caught wind of Azealia’s video and decided to call her out tweeting:

Known to not hold her tongue, Azealia clapped back attacking her skin disease:

Oh Azealia…

In other news…

