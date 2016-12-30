  • redit
Singer Justine Skye Schools Fan About ‘Dark Skin’ Comment

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
Category: Celebrity News

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-30 at 5.41.07 PM_zps2gckz8bx.png

Justine Skye isn’t here for your “fav dark skin” backhanded compliments. Find out how she just schooled a fan about it below…

Roc Nation darling Justine Skye, who’s currently starring in her bestie Kylie Jenner‘s lip kit campaign, isn’t shy about posting constant pics of herself all over social media. She’s young and gorgeous, and is steadily building her singing career. But what she’s not here for, are your comments about her complexion.

When a fan called her their “fav dark skin,” whatever that means, she took them to task. Peep the Twitter exchange that just went down:

photo IMG_4374_zpscykurlzs.png

Let.Them.Know.Justine!

Photos: Instagram/Twitter

