Newly Engaged Serena Williams Touches Down In New Zealand + Chris Rock & Megalyn Jet To Caribbean For Romantic Vacay

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
Serena Williams is spotted for the first time since shocking us all with engagement news. Meanwhile, Chris Rock and his girlfriend Megalyn Euchikunwoke are gearing up for a romantic vacation together. Flicks inside…

Yesterday, Serena Williams shocked the world with news that she’s an engaged woman now. Yep! The tennis pro is set to marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she had been dating for a little over a year. They’ve managed to keep their relationship super private and only letting folks in when they want. In celebrity relationships, it seems the less they share the longer they stay together.

Anywho, the 22-Grand Slam winner was spotted for the first time since announcing she is engaged. The media swarmed the tennis super star after touching down at Auckland Airport in New Zealand ahead of the ASB Classic tennis tournament that’s set to go down next week.

Of course, reporters asked the bride-to-be questions about the engagement, but she remained mum. However, she did talk briefly about her sister Venus Williams encouraging her to come to New Zealand.

“It was all Venus, so we should just thank Venus when she arrives,” she <a target="_blank" …read more

