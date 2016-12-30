Hermit Kim Kardashian has emerged from her self-imposed exile! Despite a brewing cheating scandal and rumors she’s set to divorce hubby Kanye West, the KUWTK star made time for a secret outing.

The 36-year-old robbery victim has been dealing with the fallout of her cheating scandal but she visited her makeup artist’s brand new baby twins in the hospital in an outfit that wasn’t exactly kid-friendly.

Holding one of Joyce Bonnelli’s newborn baby boys in each arm, Kardashian’s giant boobs and multiple gold chains were the center of attention in the picture her friend shared.

Barely smiling and with dark smudges under her eyes, Kardashian seemed to be glaring into the camera.

She wore her hair flat and parted straight down the middle and her eyebrows were overgrown.

As Radar exclusively reported, Kardashian is under fire thanks to shocking new rumors that she cheated on him with NFL star Marquette King.

Her rep has strongly denied the rumors, but “Kanye approached Kim about it after reading stuff online and she freaked out on him,” a Kardashian insider told Radar.

"Kanye knows about the rumors that Kim cheated on her exes with him and she knows it too," the

