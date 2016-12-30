In case you somehow missed the approximately 20 bajillion jokes on social media, 2016 was a rough year.
We lost far too many beloved entertainers; famous celebrity couples dropped like flies, and the American people decided to give the nuke codes to a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto with a rage-tweeting problem.
Anyway, 2017 has gotta be better, right?
Well, maybe not according to the world’s leading psychics.
Here’s what the best-known crystal ball-gazers have to say about the year to come:
1. R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth II, Long Live King Charles!
The psychic community believes the Queen will pass on and leave the throne to her eldest son. A fairly safe bet, considering she’ll turn 91 next year.
2. Oprah Goes Blonde
One in demand palm-reader tells Page Six that Oprah will pull a Kanye and go blonde. Now THERE’S a specific prediction!
3. Trump Gets Impeached
Several of the world’s top psychics made this guess. Of course, they may be confusing their sixth sense with wishful thinking.
4. Hillary Clinton: Not Finished Yet!
HRC may be at an age when most folks are thinking retirement, but the psychic community says she’s got at least one major goal
