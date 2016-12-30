Scheana Shay settled her divorce in time for the New Year — and now she may be ringing in 2017 alone!

Her Vanderpump Rules costars are celebrating the end of 2016 in Cabo, but Scheana revealed she’ll be hanging back in Los Angeles.

So many tweets asking my NYE plans. No Cabo for me. Got something special planned in LA! — Scheana Shay (@scheanamarie) December 30, 2016

PHOTOS: Elton John Delivers Moving Tribute To Late Friend David Bowie

The 31-year-old has yet to reveal what her plans are.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband Mike is with his family in Michigan.

How do you think Scheana will spend the holiday? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

…read more

Read more here:: Radar Online