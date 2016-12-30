  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 491423

“OITNB” Star Samira Wiley Gushes About Her Fairytale Love Story With Fiancée Lauren Morelli For OUT Mag

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo samgirl.jpg

Actress Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli found love on the set of “Orange Is The New Black.” And now, she’s spilling details about their love story. Get it all inside…

It’s like a fairytale love story.

Actress Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli met and fell in love on the set of the Netflix original series “Orange Is The New Black.” And now, they’re engaged. The thing is, when they first met in 2012, Lauren was already married…to a man.

The couple opens up about their relationship in OUT magazine where they talk about overcoming several obstacles to be together. Samira said when she first met Lauren she thought she was gay, but when she found out she was married to a man, she said that put a “a little dagger in my heart.”

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-30 at 1.20.06 PM.png

Lauren told the magazine:

“I had started questioning my sexuality as a result of being in the writers’ room and talking about all the themes on the show. I was still very confused, but I knew the attraction between us felt magnetic. We spent a couple of weeks together before Christmas on that first episode, and then I came …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5116 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *