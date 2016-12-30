Actress Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli found love on the set of “Orange Is The New Black.” And now, she’s spilling details about their love story. Get it all inside…

It’s like a fairytale love story.

Actress Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli met and fell in love on the set of the Netflix original series “Orange Is The New Black.” And now, they’re engaged. The thing is, when they first met in 2012, Lauren was already married…to a man.

The couple opens up about their relationship in OUT magazine where they talk about overcoming several obstacles to be together. Samira said when she first met Lauren she thought she was gay, but when she found out she was married to a man, she said that put a “a little dagger in my heart.”

Lauren told the magazine: