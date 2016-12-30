Stories don’t really get much sadder than the tragic tale of Valerie Fairman, former 16 and Pregnant star, and her untimely death.

And thank goodness for that — we honestly couldn’t handle anything sadder than this.

Valerie was only 23 years old when she died last week after a drug overdose. She left behind her seven-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, and several heartbroken family members and friends.

Her sister took to social media to write “Valerie you will forever be missed. I love you baby girl and I will always.”

An ex-boyfriend said “I will always miss you Valerie,” and he even got more detailed about what killed her.

“I want to tell anyone who is selling sh-t to people to stop,” he said. “we have lost too many loved ones to what you are doing. I am doing to start taking care of it.”

Several of the girls from Teen Mom also paid their respects to Valerie on social media, and MTV made a statement of its own, too.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” the company said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

But according to a new interview Valerie's family did with

