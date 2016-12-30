  • redit
13 Biggest Celebrity Stories of 2016: Deaths, Breakups & the Donald!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
Category: Celebrity News

Prince pic

2016. At this point, we don’t even need to make a joke here, right?

Those four numbers are setup, punchline, and Shakespearean tragedy all rolled into one.

For the celebrity world, the year was one long series of unfortunate events, both minor (See: the Brangelina split) and staggeringly major (See: the incredible number of celebrity deaths that shook the entertainment world to its foundations).

This may have been the year a reality TV host became the leader of the free world, but that certainly wasn’t the only celeb story that had our jaws on the floor.

Check out the gallery below for the most shocking (and baffling) Hollywood events from 12 months that will live in infamy:

1. A Year of Tragedy

Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Alan Rickman, Carrie Fisher, George Michael, Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen, Christina Grimmie … The amount of loss in Hollywood this year was staggering. Each of those names constituted a massive story in his or her own right.

2. Taylor Swift Drops Calvin Harris For Tom Hiddleston

Taylor swift in a gold dress photo
Taylor Swift has material for her next 17 albums after this year. The singer made tabloid headlines when she dumped Calvin Harris for Tom Hiddleston …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

