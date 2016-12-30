According to a startling new tabloid report, Kourtney Kardashian will be watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve with two sets of different balls on her mind.

By which we mean testicles.

Because the reality star is pregnant!

But she isn’t certain by whom!

In what In Touch Weekly is billing as a major EXCLUSIVE, Kardashian “told pals a few weeks ago that she missed her period.”

As a result, she “fears she’s pregnant,” which is often the reason why a female misses her monthly menstruation because of science.

Kourtney, of course, appears to love children. She already has three of them (Mason, 7, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 2) and is getting along very well these days with Scott Disick.

So she should maybe be excited by this development, right?

Wrong.

Because a source also tells In Touch that Kourtney “[doesn’t] know who the father is.”

YIKES! AWKWARD! SCANDALOUS!

See, Kourtney and Scott have been hanging out for several months. He’s intent on winning her back and many outlets have been claiming that they are either back together or on the verge of getting back together.

But they’ve definitely had some sex of late.

However, as The Hollywood Gossip reported just over a week ago, Kourtney has also been getting busy

