Barbara Tarbuck, a veteran actress likely best known for her roles on General Hospital and American Horror Story: Asylum, died Monday, according to The Associated Press.

She was 74 years old.

Tarbuck’s daughter, producer Jennifer Lane Connolly, confirmed this sad piece of news to the AP yesterday.

She said that her talented mother passed away at her Los Angeles residence and suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare, degenerative brain disease.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Tarbuck got her start in the business at the age of nine when she appeared on Storyland, a children’s series on AM radio station WWJ.

From there, she proceeded to land a few impressive television roles, filling up her resume with such beloved shows as:

– Charlie’s Angels.

– Dallas.

– Cagney & Lacey.

– The Golden Girls.

– Mad Men.

– Dexter.

– And General Hospital.

It was on this final, long-running soap opera that she portrayed Jane Jacks over the span of 14 years.

In addition to portraying Mother Superior Claudia on American Horror Story Season 2 (below), Tarbuck stopped by two other Ryan Murphy hits, Nip/Tuck and Glee.

On the big scree, Tarbuck’s movie highlights include performances in Big Trouble (1986), Short Circuit (1986), Curly Sue (1991), The Tie That Binds (1995) and Walking Tall (2004).

She …read more

Read more here:: THG