  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 491354

Drake & J.Lo – Kissing, Dancing, Previewing New Song Together At ‘Prom’ Party

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo Screen Shot 2016-12-30 at 12.24.08 PM_zps5hhuz93o.png

Drake & J.Lo are really trying to make this DraLo thing happen. But we’re still not (totally) buying it…yet. Check out the twosome kissing and dancing the night away at a ‘party’ that looks more like a video set….

Well what do we have here?

Drake and JLo were spotted at a venue kissing and hugging all over each other while dancing it up to a new track that played in the background.

While much of the internet is freaking out and swearing this is really the twosome on some type of date (some reports state it’s her father’s birthday party but we have not confirmed that), we’re side eyeing it all.

A prom-themed winter wonderland with king/queen props and random folks and a tv monitor? Yeah….screams music video to us.

Jennifer and Drake are indeed working on her new album together, so much like Drake did with Taylor Swift and Rihanna, they seem to be using their video shoots to make people believe they’re actually dating.

Check out all the videos below and decide for yourselves:

A video posted by Karla (@slayitlikejlo) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:08am PST

I’m currently crying and it’s …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5116 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *