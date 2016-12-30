Is it just us, or has 2016 been a real bitch of a year?

Just kidding, of course it’s not just us. At this point, it’s an irrefutable fact that will surely go down in the history books for the rest of all time.

2016 has done so much to us, and we’ve done absolutely nothing to deserve it.

It’s taken so many beloved celebrities, including but certainly not limited to David Bowie, Prince, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, George Michael, Gene Wilder …

It’s given us our first Cheetoh-Human hybrid president, Donald Trump, proving that you can speak frankly about your affinity for grabbing women “by the pussy” and still run a nation.

It’s shaken us to our very core with the tragic murder of one of America’s biggest legends, Harambe.

It’s a terrible, no good, very bad year, and we’ve still got several hours left to go.

2016 has been so awful that it’s been like living in a very long, drawn-out horror movie.

And so a comedy trio called Friend Dog Studios made it so.

You absolutely need to check out the trailer they made for a fictional, but still extremely realistic horror flick titled 2016: The Movie.

Gather yourself, try not to get too

