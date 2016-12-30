Azealia Banks’ music career hasn’t taken off quite like it was supposed to, but when it comes to celebrity feuds, no one can top the perpetually thirsty Ms. Banks.

Banks has feuded with Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton supporters, and just about everyone else who’s ever crossed paths with on her social media.

Most recently, Banks beefed with Russell Crowe in what we thought would be 2016’s most epic battle of the douches.

But this time, the rapper may have run afoul of some folks who are arguably more psychotic than she is.

We’re talking, of course, about the folks at PETA.

You see, last night, Banks shared a disturbing revelation on Snapchat:

It seems that for the past three years, she’s been sacrificing chickens in the closet of her New York City apartment.

“The amount of crap that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my god,” Banks told the camera.

“Three years worth of brujeria. Yes, you know I got to scrape all this sh-t up. I got my sand-blaster and my googles. It’s about to go down.”

Yes, Banks claims to be a witch, who sacrifices chickens in order to … well, we’re sure she …read more

Read more here:: THG