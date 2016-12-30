Just one week after Valerie Fairman lost her life in an apparent overdose at just 23, the 16 & Pregnant star’s parents are blaming the MTV show for her death.

The tragic beauty — who struggled with substance abuse after appearing on the hit series’ second season in 2010 — was “messed up” by TV fame, her adoptive mother, Janice Fairman, alleged in a shocking interview.

“I wish she had never been on TV,” Janice told The Daily Mail today. “It played a big part in her death. I think it messed her up big time.”

“She was a gorgeous girl, and it all went to her head.”

When Valerie began acting up after starring on TV, Janice and her husband Gary attempted to set rules — but nothing helped lead the teen mother down the right path.

“When we tried to put our foot down, that’s when she left home. I don’t think there is anything more we could have done to help her,” Janice continued.

The couple had custody of Valerie’s daughter Naveah, 7, in the years before her death.

