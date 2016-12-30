We’re pretty sure it’s official:

Drennifer is prepared to take 2017 by storm.

Just over a week since rumors of a romance between Drake and Jennifer Lopez went viral, shocking the Internet, new photos of the stars together have essentially confirmed this unexpected relationship.

The two are totally banging.

A few days after Christmas, Drake and J. Lo cuddled up on a couch, the former dipping his head into the latter’s hair… the latter settling into the former’s lap… and both entangling their arms around each other.

Not much had to be said about the following picture in order for social media followers to get the idea.

As we said above: Totally. Banging.

In case it wasn’t obvious enough, however, the artists a winter-themed “prom” on Thursday night during which E! News and Us Weekly confirm they were crowned king and queen.

Because d’uh. Who would stand a chance against Drake and Jennifer Lopez?!?

Young Empire Music Group CEO Jas Prince shared Snapchats of the stars at the event, posting the first photo shared above and also the one below.

Both, naturally, have fans going bonkers over the new couple.

At one point, witnesses say the rumored tandem’s new collaboration also played, prompting Drake and Lopez to playfully dance …read more

