On Christmas Day, iconic pop star George Michael passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53.

Initially, Michael’s cause of death was reported as heart failure.

Those early reports were later confirmed by the singer’s manager, Micahel Lippman, who reported that Michael died “in bed, lying peacefully.”

He added that there was “no foul play whatsoever,” and no reason to suspect an unnatural cause such as a drug overdose.

Still, it’s uncommon for otherwise healthy and well-off men in their early fifties to be felled by heart attacks, and many believed there was more to the story that Lippman was letting on.

Today, the results of Michael’s autopsy were made public, and unfortunately, it seems we’re no closer to understanding what exactly caused the beloved entertainer to suffer a fatal cardiac event.

Authorities have officially described Michael’s death as “unexplained but not suspicious.”

They have reiterated that there appear to be no signs of an overdose, but add that they are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Those closest to Michael maintain that he was sober in the years before his death.

However, they’ve also noted that he struggled with substance abuse for several years and had gained a tremendous amount of …read more

Read more here:: THG