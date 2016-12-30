T.I. is trying to talk Tiny out of the divorce, according to reports. He says his wife Tiny Harris is overreacting and he believes her “jealous friends” got into her head and that’s why she filed for divorce. Hmph. More inside…

Tiny Harris is over her marriage with T.I. and filed for divorce this month. But, T.I. reportedly believes she’s just overreacting.

According to TMZ, the “Us Or Else” rapper gave his wife a few weeks to cool down after she filed for divorce on December 7th, but now he’s trying to talk some sense into her.

He feels like some of Tiny’s “jealous friends” pushed her to file for divorce and put an end to their 15-year relationship. They were married for six years.

It’s reported that Tip and Tiny live in separate homes. For Christmas, the two reunited to watch their kids open gifts.

The former Xscape singer is seeking primary physical custody of their kids — King (12), Major (9) and Heiress (9-months-old)—and joint legal custody. Not only that, she’s also reportedly seeking temporary and permanent child support and alimony.

Do you think Tip will be able to talk her out of it?

Read more here:: YBF