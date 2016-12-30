Track Palin’s baby mama Jordan Loewe has filed for custody of their newborn child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Court records obtained by Radar reveal that Loewe filed a petition for custody on December 28 in Anchorage. According to the documents, Loewe and Track, 27, never married.

Their relationship has been a rocky one from the start.

In January, Track was arrested over claims he assaulted Loewe during a booze-fueled fight. He was charged with domestic violence assault, interfering with a domestic violence police call, and possession of a weapon while intoxicated. Track pleaded guilty only to the third and the other two were dismissed as part of a plea deal he struck in July.

At the time, the Anchorage DA, Clinton Champion, told Radar that Track would enter a therapeutic program for “several months,” in the hopes of dealing with what his mother Sarah called PTSD. (Track is reported to have missed active combat during his 2008 tour of Iraq.)

