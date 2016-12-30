You didn’t think you’d get out of 2016 without more Farrah Abraham idiocy, did you?

Ha! If this year has taught us anything, it’s that you should always expect the absolute worst out of life, and even then, the world will shock you with how horrendous it can be.

Obviously, no one has affirmed this sad truth more than Farrah and Donald Trump.

Not only did Farrah endorse the Donald’s presidential campaign, she also takes every opportunity to describe Trump “as a great man” and one of her idols.

Farrah’s generally not big on follow-through, or keeping promises, or remembering any of the BS that spews forth from her surgically enhanced lip-hole, but when it comes to her admiration for Trump, it seems she really has taken a page from his playbook by bullying her rivals worse than ever.

Following, the now-famous Farrah vs. Amber Portwood fight at this year’s Teen Mom reunion show, Amber claimed that the show had been unfairly edited in order to make her look like the villain.

“No one edited her. She’s a liar,” the 25-year-old revealed to Radar Online.

“She needs to stop lying. She needs to get her sh-t together and so does her boyfriend, [Matt Baier], who …read more

Read more here:: THG