Let’s go back to a happier time, a simpler time. Back to a time when we didn’t know the horrors that would be attacking us on a near constant basis as they are now.

Let’s go back to 2012, when Taylor Swift was dating Conor Kennedy, son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and, at the time, high school student.

Wasn’t that such a beautiful time? Just think, how innocent we were.

We’re bringing all this up, by the way, because little Conor Kennedy got himself arrested last night after getting into a bar fight in Aspen, Colorado.

He was charged with disorderly conduct after police officers pulled him off a guy outside a bar.

The officers reported that the men were “rolling around on the ground,” and that Conor punched his opponent repeatedly in the head, then struggled against the cop that tried to pull him away.

What would Taylor think?!

As it turns out, she might not be all that scandalized, because according to further reports, Conor got into the fight in the first place because he was defending his friend.

What happened, according to the Kennedy family, is that Conor was out with a friend at the bar when a group of

