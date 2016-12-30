Looks like DMX finances are in shambles…again. Get deets on his bankruptcy inside…
It’s not looking good for DMX.
It’s being reported the NYC rapper has filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy after owing over $2 million to creditors. Oh…and his bank accounts are dry. Damn X!
According to The Dirty, he’s desperately trying to save his home in New York from being sold at a foreclosure sale. The site got ahold of the court documents that reveal DMX (real name Earl Simmons) filed his bankruptcy petition on December 6th in Federal Court and breaks down his finances:
The rapper’s assets include his Mount Kisco, New York home worth an estimated $350k, he claims to own no automobiles, no furniture or household goods, no electronics or guns, no jewelry or clothing worth anything and has no cash on hand or any money in the bank.
He lists that he owns no stake in copyrights or trademarks for any of his music for the past decade + of his career. DMX’s liabilities include $950,000 owed to Compass Bank, $304,796 in back child support, another $230,898 in support and an additional $1.4 million in family support debt and various other debts for a grand total of …read more
Read more here:: YBF
