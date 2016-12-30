Looks like DMX finances are in shambles…again. Get deets on his bankruptcy inside…

It’s not looking good for DMX.

It’s being reported the NYC rapper has filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy after owing over $2 million to creditors. Oh…and his bank accounts are dry. Damn X!

According to The Dirty, he’s desperately trying to save his home in New York from being sold at a foreclosure sale. The site got ahold of the court documents that reveal DMX (real name Earl Simmons) filed his bankruptcy petition on December 6th in Federal Court and breaks down his finances: