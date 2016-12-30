On December 23, the entertainment world was stunned by the news that iconic actress and writer Carrie Fisher has suffered attack while aboard a flight.

Four days later, Fisher passed away, marking an end to both a remarkable career and a frequently turbulent life.

In an almost unbelievably heartbreaking coda to a year defined by loss, Fisher’s mother, the entertainment legend Debbie Reynolds died just one day after her daughter’s passing.

Now, in a fitting tribute to a mother and daughter who were so often inseparable in life, Fisher and Reynolds will reportedly be laid to rest in a joint memorial service.

“I think this is what they would have wanted” a source close to the family tells TMZ.

The idea for a joint service was reportedly inspired by Reynolds’ last words, “I want to be with Carrie.”

Insiders say both mother and daughter will be honored at a small, private ceremony for family and friends, and a larger, more public memorial service at which fans can pay their respects.

The relationship between Reynolds and Fisher was often turbulent, but those who knew the screen icons best say their many ups and downs only brought them closer.

